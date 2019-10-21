Nike and NBA 2K20 Will Have Gamers Wearing Sneakers From the Video Game

Thanks to a partnership between NBA 2K20 and Nike, gamers will have the opportunity to buy the same exclusive sneakers that are worn by players in the game.

2K and Nike announced today the NBA 2K20 x Nike Gamer Exclusive Program, a gaming and sneaker partnership that launches tomorrow when the pro hoops season — and the video game’s the MyPlayer Nation mode — tips off. (MyPlayer gives the gamer the chance to create their own player.)

The program, according to a statement from 2K, will give gamers the chance to earn up to 10 pairs of soon-to-be-released virtual Nike basketball signature sneakers for their MyPlayer. The shoes are earned by completing in-game challenges. Players will then have the chance to purchase the actual wearable version of the limited-edition shoes from Nike.

According to the statement, the Nike gamer-exclusive sneakers will only be available for players who complete the Gamer Exclusive challenges in NBA 2K20 on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or Nintendo Switch. Also, the statement says they can only be bought by residents in the U.S. who are 13-years-old or older.

Gamers will need to link their 2K account with a Nike account and download the Nike SNKRS app to make the purchase. The first challenge is scheduled to take place Oct. 29. Other shoes will be available during major moments in the NBA season such as the All-Star Game, the playoffs and the Finals.

“The Nike Basketball Gamer Exclusive program is a natural and innovative extension of our great partnership with NBA 2K,” Nike VP of digital partnerships Eric Wood said in a statement. “By now giving NBA 2K gamers the opportunity to connect their membership platforms we are unlocking a new way for those who live the game virtually, and physically, to earn access to a very cool range of exclusive Nike products.”

Nike isn’t alone in trying to speak with the gaming audience. This month, Puma announced a multiyear partnership with Los Angeles-based esports group Cloud9. With the deal, the German athletic brand will outfit league players with game-day gear and make apparel available for consumers to purchase. Also, Adidas Originals announced it signed famed gamer Ninja to its ambassador roster and K-Swiss revealed its sneakers made for the Immortals esports organization in April.