New Leaked Photos Tease Possible Adidas Collab With Popular Anime Series ‘Nakuro’

By Victor Deng
After releasing a multi-sneaker project with popular anime series “Dragon Ball Z,” along with leaks of an upcoming Pokémon-themed Adidas sneaker, Adidas is reportedly adding another big name anime franchise to its long list of collaborations.

According to @solebyjc on Instagram, we learn that the sportswear giant is teaming up with famed anime series “Naruto” to drop new Boost-cushioned sneakers. The upper sports a red and pink semi-translucent upper inspired by the character Sakura’s outfit. Additional details include neon green Three Stripes branding across the midfoot as well as the character printed onto the insole next to the Naruto Shippuden logo. Capping off the look is a full-length Boost midsole in white and a red rubber outsole.

First Look Naruto x adidas #solebyjc

It’s possible that the aforementioned shoe will be part of a bigger collection utilizing other characters as inspiration for different silhouettes, but that information has yet to be confirmed by the brand.

