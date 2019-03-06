Adidas Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Gets Her Own Barbie

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has already made endless headlines this year: she’s the current No. 1 female tennis player in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings, she won the Australian Open in January and she became the first Asian player to be in the world’s top spot.

Now, the 21-year-old Adidas athlete has a new celebration to brag about — she’s getting her own Barbie. As part of the toy brand’s Dream Gap Project, Osaka joins Yara Shahidi, Adwoa Aboah and more in the new group of role models.

Barbie shared the news with an image of all the additions to their initiative with the caption: “As part of our ongoing commitment to #CloseTheDreamGap, we are honoring #MoreRoleModels from around the world than ever before. These empowering women are breaking boundaries to inspire the next generation of girls. #YouCanBeAnything #Barbie60.”

This year’s group of new dolls also includes ice dancing champion, Tessa Virtue, cycling champion, Kristina Vogel, and sports journalist, Melodie Robinson.

Past big names who received the honor of Barbie “Sheroe” include Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez and Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad.

