NFL Hands Down Massive Penalty to Adidas Athlete Myles Garrett for Helmet Swinging Incident

At the end of yesterday’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, Adidas-backed Myles Garrett of the Browns swung a helmet and connected with the head of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. And today, the NFL levied a hefty punishment for the fight.

The NFL said in a statement today that Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely at a minimum for remainder of the regular season and postseason. The league said he violated its unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules as well as fighting and removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon. Garrett, according to the NFL, must meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on his reinstatement.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement: “We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game. There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions.”

The Browns, after beating the Steelers last night 21-7, will face the Miami Dolphins in its next game without Garrett for the first time on Nov. 24.

Adidas signed Garrett to a multiyear deal in April 2017 ahead of the NFL Draft. The star defensive end was drafted No. 1 overall out of Texas A&M.

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. CREDIT: AP Photo/David Richard

