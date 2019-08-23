Run the Numbers: This Is the Most Instagrammed Sneaker in the World — Two Years in a Row

Run the Numbers, FN’s new data column, unpacks the data that’s driving top retail trends in the industry.

When it comes to sneakerheads, no platform is more fitting to flex on than Instagram.

According to United Kingdom-based parcel forwarding service Forward2Me, the hashtag #sneakers has been used a whopping 33 million times on the photo-sharing platform. In a followup to last year’s rankings, the firm has once again released a list of the world’s most popular sneakers on Instagram in 2019 — and the findings might surprise you.

The Adidas NMD still reigns supreme, gaining more than 1 million posts (and counting) from 2018’s 5.7 million. In fact, the German sportswear brand took five of the top 10 spots in the list, with the Yeezy Boost 350 and UltraBoost among the most hashtagged shoes on Instagram. Rival athletic giant Nike occupied three positions, thanks to the successes of the Air Max 90s and Air Huaraches.

The consensus? Classic styles still dominate the sneaker scene, with popular silhouettes such as Adidas Superstars and Stan Smiths as well as Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star boasting more than 4 million, 2.6 million and 2.7 million hashtags, respectively. In an expanded list of the top 20 shoes were two new additions: the celebrity-favorite Balenciaga Triple S and Reebok’s heritage line, Reebok Classics.

Here, Forward2Me’s top sneakers of the year (based on hashtags associated with sneaker models, with data collected between July 16 and 17).

1. Adidas NMD

6,771,226 posts

#adidasnmd #nmd

Adidas NMD. CREDIT: Adidas

2. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350

5,075,894 posts

#yeezy350 #yeezyboost350

3. Vans Old Skool

4,814,097 posts

#vansoldskool #oldskool

Vans Old Skool. CREDIT: Vans

4. Adidas Superstar

4,019,741 posts

#adidassuperstar #adidassuperstars

Adidas Superstar 80. CREDIT: Adidas

5. Adidas UltraBoost

3,759,890 posts

#adidasultraboost #ultraboost

Adidas UltraBoost 19. CREDIT: Adidas

6. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

2,737,973 posts

#converseallstar #chucks

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star. CREDIT: Converse

7. Adidas Stan Smith

2,658,692 posts

#adidasstansmith #stansmith

Adidas Stan Smith. CREDIT: Adidas

8. Nike Air Max 90

2,570,065 posts

#nikeairmax90 #airmax90

Nike Air Max 90. CREDIT: Nike

9. Air Jordan 1

2,011,279 posts

#jordan1 #airjordan1

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. CREDIT: Nike

10. Nike Air Huarache

1,885,487 posts

#nikehuarache #huarache

Nike Women’s Air Huarache Sneaker. CREDIT: Overstock

