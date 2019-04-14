Montrezl Harrell Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle With On-Court Sneakers

Montrezl Harrell paid respects to Nipsey Hussle with his footwear in round 1 of the NBA playoffs last night.

The 25-year-old suited up in customized Jordan Xs — created for him by sneaker customized Soles by Sir (real name: Marcus Rivero) for his Los Angeles Clippers’ game against the Golden State Warriors.

The shoes featured an intricate portrait of the late rapper with lyrics from some of his songs. They also have the names of Hussle’s girlfriend, Lauren London, and children emblazoned on them.

A former college athlete himself, Rivero has amassed a big following for his custom sneakers, designing styles for stars like Tristan Thompson, Yasiel Puig and Bryce Harper. The shoe designer has more than 66,000 followers on Instagram.

Harrell is a big sneakerhead and changes his shoes twice per game, wearing different Nike and Jordan Brand styles on the court. His Clippers lost to the Warriors by a score of 121-104 yesterday. Th next battle in the five-game series comes tomorrow at 10:30 p.m. ET; it will be broadcast on TNT.

Hussle, who was fatally shot in Los Angeles on March 31, had a deep network of pals in the sports and entertainment industries. Other stars have honored the performer with their footwear in recent weeks, including Dwyane Wade, Kawhi Leonard and Spencer Dinwiddie. The Puma ambassador received heartfelt social media tributes from LeBron James, Drake, Rihanna and more.

