Mizuno’s Tribute Shoe for the 50th AJC Peachtree Road Race Gets a Fourth of July Palette

Atlanta’s AJC Peachtree Road Race turns 50 on the Fourth of July, and to celebrate, Mizuno has a performance running shoe dedicated to the upcoming event.

For the annual 10K’s milestone, Mizuno released a limited-edition Rider Waveknit sneaker, which boasts a 50th golden peach logo on each heel and tongue. To celebrate the holiday, the brand executed the look with a red, white and blue color palette. Mizuno also designed the right shoe to have a different look than that of the left, but still complement each other.

The Rider Waveknit is a tech-loaded shoe for the running diehard, a custom shoe with features that resemble Mizuno’s acclaimed Wave Rider inline model. The shoe is equipped with Mizuno’s latest upper innovation, Waveknit, designed to provide a natural and dynamic fit. It also boasts the brand’s SmoothRide midsole, which pairs its U4icX and U4ic cushioning compounds to keep the feel plush and responsive.

The gold 50th peach logo on the Mizuno Peachtree 50th Rider Waveknit. CREDIT: Mizuno

“The AJC Peachtree Road Race is one of the most prestigious road races and is celebrated every year by runners and spectators from across the United States and around the world,” Mizuno USA Running VP Chuck Couch said. “This year’s shoe represents the celebration of our nation’s holiday and a golden achievement by Atlanta Track Club. We are very proud to be a partner and help spread our love for running.”

The Mizuno Peachtree 50th Rider Waveknit is available now via Store.atlantatrackclub.org in men’s and women’s sizing for $130. A broader release is scheduled for May 1 via specialty running stores, MizunoUSA.com and the Mizuno Experience Center at The Battery Atlanta. And for racegoers, the brand will have a limited amount for sale at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo on July 2 and 3.

