‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown’s New Converse Collab Will ‘Spread Love’

Millie Bobby Brown in the Chuck Taylor high-top from her second Converse collection.

“Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown and Converse have once again collaborated on a capsule collection. For the second lineup, the brand will deliver three reimagined takes by Brown on the classic Chuck Taylor and Chuck 70 sneakers.

Converse will follow up its “Millie By You” line that released over the summer with the famed actress with shoes that, according to the brand, were inspired by Brown’s love for DIY crafting and her style advice to be true to yourself.

The upper of the Chuck 70 silhouette in the collection is executed in pink tones with atypical, attention-grabbing color-blocking patterns. And for the Chuck Taylors, Brown added different color eyelets and bold colors on the foxing tape on the popular low-cut black and high-top white shoes.

All three looks come with removable textile and chenille patches that feature symbols such as hearts and phrases including “Be You” and “Spread Love.”

The Converse x Millie Bobby Brown collection arrives Nov. 18 via Converse.com and at select retailers. The prices range from $70 to $75.

The Converse x Millie Bobby Brown Chuck Taylor high in white. CREDIT: Converse

The Converse x Millie Bobby Brown Chuck Taylor low in black. CREDIT: Converse

The Converse x Millie Bobby Brown Chuck Taylor high in white. CREDIT: Converse

