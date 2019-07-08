‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Puts a Spin on Classic Converse in a New Collab

Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Stranger Things" season two at the Regency Bruin Theater.

Already binge-watched Netflix’s “Stranger Things”? Get ready for another heaping dose of nostalgia.

The hit sci-fi series’ leading lady, Millie Bobby Brown, announced a shoe collection that will satisfy fans’ obsession with all things ’80s, teaming up with none other than Converse. It’s slated to debut on Thursday on Converse.com.

Revealing the collaboration on Instagram, the 15-year-old actress’ new line is dubbed Millie By You and features the brand’s classic silhouettes — including the high-top All-Star — in 10 colorways and prints.

It’s a fitting partnership for the two, with Brown’s character, the psychokinetic and telepathic Eleven, already sporting the label’s shoes in a number of scenes on the show. (Think back to season one in which she paired the Chuck Taylors with nearly knee-high socks and a pink schoolgirl dress.)

It also comes just four days after the release of the third season and makes Brown the youngest collaborator in Converse history.

“One of the most exciting parts of designing this is that I get to do it with my fans,” the star said, according to the brand’s post on Instagram. “To choose the colors and material and print for the shoes was really specific and special to me.”

