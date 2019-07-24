5 Things to Know About the Sneaker Collector Who Spent Over $1M on 100 Pairs of the World’s Rarest Shoes

Miles Spencer Nadal made headlines this week — acquiring 100 pairs of the world’s rarest sneakers for more than $1 million.

Nadal spent $850,000 on the first 99 pairs of highly coveted sneakers at a July 17 auction by Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods. Selected from Stadium Good’s “Trophy Case,” the shoes included exclusive shoes from Adidas, Nike, Yeezy and more.

The 100th pair of sneakers cost half the price of the first 99 — selling for a whopping $437,500 yesterday. The pricey pair was the 1972 Nike Waffle Racing Flat “Moon Shoe,” originally created for the U.S. Olympic Trials. The “Moon Shoe” is the most expensive shoe ever sold at auction, handily beating the 2017 record sent when a pair of signed Converse sneakers, believed to have been worn by Michael Jordan in the 1984 Olympic Finals; it went for $190,373.

1972 Nike Waffle Racing Flat “Moon Shoe.” CREDIT: Sotheby's

Below, five things to know about the sneaker collector behind the big purchases:

He also collects cars. Nadal has acquired more than 40 motorcycles and 140 cars. On display in a private, 94,000 square-foot facility, the cars range from a Karl Benz Motorwagen from 1886 to a 1995 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing. In addition to the vehicles, Nadal also has automobile and racing artifacts, collectibles and antiques. He works in finance. Nadal is the founder and executive chairman at Peerage Capital, a private investment firm that manages over $8 billion in assets. Over a 39-year career in business, Nadal has created $6 billion worth of enterprise across several industries and organizations. He loves art and sneaker culture. “I have always been an avid enthusiast and appreciator of unique art and collectibles that represent innovative design, exceptional craftsmanship, and new and exciting trends in pop culture,” he said in a release, adding: “I think sneaker culture and collecting is on the verge of a breakout moment.” He’s involved in philanthropy. Nadal founded Dare to Dream, a multi-faceted philanthropic initiative with the mission of supporting community-based organizations, healthcare research and fundraising, child welfare facilities and higher education development. He also serves as director of the Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre and is a fundraiser/donor for Mount Sinai Hospital. He’s putting the sneakers in a museum. He plans to put all the sneakers on display in Toronto at Dare to Dream Automobile Museum, his private museum displaying classic cars. Nadal will share the collection with friends, family and charitable organizations, upon request.

Sneaker collector Miles Spencer Nadal. CREDIT: Sotheby's

