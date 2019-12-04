Nike Celebrates Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe With Pink Cleats Inspired By Her Hair Color

Megan Rapinoe has had quite a year.

After securing the FIFA 2019 Women’s World Cup in France this summer and winning the tournament’s Golden Ball and Golden Boot, the 34-year-old soccer superstar also took home her first-ever Ballon d’Or Féminin award yesterday. In celebration of her most recent accomplishment, Nike created a commemorative soccer cleat exclusively for her.

The special Nike Mercurial Vapor 13 Elite FG cleat is executed in a vibrant pink and gold colorway that draws inspiration from Rapinoe’s signature hair color and the gold hardware she has won thus far in her illustrious playing career. Her first and last name appears prominently on the lateral sides of the boot, with the Swoosh’s famous “Just Do It” tagline featured on the medial side. The heel counter and sockliner carry the four stars Rapinoe and her American teammates proudly sport on their national team jerseys. The stars represent the team’s four FIFA Women’s World Cup championship titles.

Megan Rapinoe’s Pink Nike Vapor Elite Soccer Cleats. CREDIT: Nike

According to the brand, this special edition Nike Mercurial Vapor 13 Elite FG will not be sold at retail stores.

