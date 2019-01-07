Designer Martine Rose Makes Nike’s Dad Sneakers Even Chunkier

Both pairs of the Martine Rose x Nike Air Monarch IV.

Thought Nike’s Air Monarch 4 couldn’t possibly be more of a dad shoe? Think again.

In her upcoming collaboration with Nike, London-based menswear designer Martine Rose reimagined the classic dad shoe by making the silhouette even chunkier than ever before.

Releasing this weekend are two pairs of the Air Monarch dressed in a predominantly white colorway with navy blue accents. On the black version, the upper is covered in patent leather with the Swoosh branding missing from the sides. Additional details include Martine Rose’s signature, which appears on the uppers and also is also printed on the insoles. Just as with prior variations of the training sneaker, an Max Air cushioning technology is embedded in the heel of the midsole.

The bold style came to life by taking a size 18 upper and fitting it onto a size 9 last. The model may appear ordinary at first glance, but at certain angles, distorted proportions are evident from the lateral and medial sides. According to Rose, the only shoe with a similar construction is another classic design from the Swoosh — the Nike Air Foamposite.

Accompanying the dad-style kicks is a collection of apparel that includes T-shirts, tracksuits and more.

The Martine Rose x Nike Air Monarch 4s will arrive on the SNKRS app on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. ET. Both pairs will retail for $250 each.

