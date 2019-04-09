Nike-Sponsored Schools Take the Men’s and Women’s College Basketball Championships

Nike and Under Armour each had a team in both the men’s and women’s college basketball finals. And both of the Nike-backed teams came out victorious.

Monday night in the men’s final, an exciting matchup that went to overtime, the Virginia Cavaliers beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders by a score of 85-77. The win gave Virginia its first-ever men’s college basketball title.

Cavaliers guard De’Andre Hunter led the team’s scoring with 27 points while wearing the Nike Kyrie 4. For the Red Raiders, guard Brandone Francis had 17 points. He laced up the UA Anatomix Spawn Low.

And if Las Vegas is correct, the Cavaliers are the favorite to win in 2020. According to an ESPN report, betting odds are out, and Virginia is the 5-1 favorite. Betting odds on Texas Tech, the report states, is 7-1.

In the women’s final on Sunday night, the Nike-backed Baylor Lady Bears topped Under Armour-sponsored Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a thriller by a score of 82-81. Baylor guard Chloe Jackson led the team’s scoring with 26 points while wearing the Nike Kyrie 5.

Baylor spoiled Notre Dame’s chances of back-to-back titles. Scoring for the Fighting Irish was led by guard Arike Ogunbowale with 31 points. Ogunbowale hit the court in the Under Armour Curry 5.

Baylor guard Chloe Jackson in the Nike Kyrie 5. CREDIT: Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock

