A Look at Former Nike Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao’s Shoe Style Outside the Ring

Manny Pacquiao will face off against undefeated Keith Thurman in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The eight-division world champion, who has been competing since 1995 and was previously sponsored by Nike but dropped in 2016 after he made controversial comments, has a specific style outside of the ring. With that in mind, FN rounded up some of the 40-year-old boxer’s sharpest looks ahead of his big fight.

Manny Pacquiao wore a three-piece suit with black buckle shoes at a press conference on July 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prior to last night’s final weigh-in, in which both Pacquiao and Thurman came in at 146.5 pounds, the boxing icon showed off a gray plaid three-piece suit for a press conference on Wednesday. On his feet, he wore classic black leather single buckle brogues while his American rival donned Jordans.

Manny Pacquiao wore black leather single buckle brogues at an event in Japan in April. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Pacquiao, who wears footwear from Anta inside the ring, sported the same single buckle brogues with black jeans, a red shirt and a black blazer for an event in Yokohama, Japan, in April.

Manny Pacquiao wore a gray suit with black leather single buckle brogues at a weigh-in event in April. CREDIT: Shutterstock

During the same trip to Japan, Pacquiao, whose nickname is Pacman, donned a light gray suit with a crisp white shirt and the same black shoes for the fight’s weigh-in event.

Manny Pacquiao sported dark gray sneakers courtside at an L.A. Lakers game with wife, Jinkee, in January. CREDIT: Splash

In January, the iconic athlete put his casual, everyday style on display when he sat courtside at an L.A. Lakers game with his wife, Jinkee. Pacquiao wore a black peacoat over a burgundy T-shirt paired with black pants and gray runners with chunky white soles. He completed his look with cool shades.

