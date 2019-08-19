Nike & This Eco-Friendly Brit Label Team Up on a Sustainable Air Max 90

Maharishi and Nike are going au naturel for their latest collab.

In honor of Maharishi’s new flagship store in downtown New York City, the British label has joined forces with Nike for a more sustainable take on the Air Max 90.

The Maharishi x Nike Air Max 90 shoe comes in a signature Maha Olive colorway and features a 100% cotton upper that’s naturally dyed with pomegranate and turmeric. The outsole, which was also was also designed with sustainability in mind, is made out of recycled foam.

The Maharishi x Nike Air Max 90. CREDIT: Maharishi

The sawdust elements on the eyelets, Swoosh and heel tab were specially made to mimic the wood grain that lines the Maharishi flagship in Tribeca, which opened last month.

Maharishi, a brand that champions environmentally sound products, will sell the shoe exclusively at its New York and London stores. Can’t get to either location? You can also participate for a chance to win the shoes online via a raffle from now until Tuesday 6 p.m. ET.

