Is Luka Doncic Signing With Jordan Brand?

Luka Doncic may soon be hitting the court in sneakers with Jumpman branding.

The young baller is set to a multiyear deal with Jordan Brand, according to Tim Cato and Shams Charania of The Athletic via Twitter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed and Jordan Brand has not confirmed the news.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is closing in on a lucrative multi-year endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources tell me and @tim_cato. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2019

If true, the star of the Dallas Mavericks will join a loaded ambassador roster that includes Zion Williamson, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Jayson Tatum and several others. (The last signature shoe Jordan Brand revealed was the Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3, the third model for Westbrook. The first colorway, dubbed “Zer0 Noise,” is scheduled to arrive Jan. 2, 2020.)

Doncic has laced up Nike performance basketball sneakers throughout his young NBA career and lately has been spotted on the court in looks from other brands such as Under Armour Curry 7. He has also been seen warming up as of late in looks from Jordan Brand.

This season has been a good one for Doncic, although the baller is currently sidelined with an injury. So far, Doncic is averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. The Mavericks are fourth in the Western Conference with a record of 19-9.

