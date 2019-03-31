Lakers Pull LeBron James for Remainder of NBA Season

LeBron James’ season is over.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced yesterday that the three-time NBA champion would sit for the remainder of the 2018-19 season due to a lingering groin injury.

Related Gonzaga's Killian Tillie Suffers Shoe Malfunction in Sweet 16 Matchup From Department Store Struggles to Bankruptcy Pressures -- How Shoe Companies Fared in Q4 'Titan Games' Star Shannon Decker Talks Bargain Shopping and Impulse Sneaker Buys

“After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season. This decision will allow his groin to fully heal and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers,” president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka said in a joint statement.

James got injured on Christmas Day and was out until Jan. 31. Although the Nike-backed star never fully recovered from his injury, he put up big numbers this season — averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

The Lakers made the call to sit James after being officially eliminated from post-season contention on March 22. This marks the first time since 2005 that James will not see time in the playoffs.

“Obviously, it’s been a tough season for all of us,” the all-time great said after the Lakers’ post-season chances were slashed. “”It’s not what we signed up for. Throughout the year, things happened. Suspensions, injuries, things of that nature.”

The Lakers have six remaining games on their schedule, including a road trip to New Orleans and Oklahoma City, Okla. James will travel with his teammates.

Want more?

2 Chainz Gifts LeBron James a Diamond Necklace After Beating Jordan’s All-Time Scoring Record

A Closer Look at the Sneakers LeBron Wore When He Beat MJ in All-Time Scoring