Lonzo Ball Suggests Big Baller Brand Should Change Its Name, Dad LaVar Calls Him ‘Damaged Goods’

Lonzo Ball and dad LaVar are butting heads — and it’s all to do with Big Baller Brand.

A new clip from the Ball family’s Facebook reality TV show, “Ball In The Family,” shows a heated exchange between the duo over the company.

The clash began with Lonzo suggesting that BBB ought to change its name when it re-launches later this year. The New Orleans Pelicans point guard cited what happened with brand co-founder Allen Foster, who allegedly stole $2 million from Lonzo’s business and personal accounts.

But LaVar was decidedly not into his son’s suggestion.

“When I come out with a name and then somebody tells me to change it, that’s like me telling you to change your name,” LaVar told Lonzo in the viral clip. “That’s like people saying ‘Oh, yeah, change Lonzo’s name to Alfonzo on the fact that he been damaged goods for the last two years.’”

The “damaged goods” line comes in reference to Lonzo’s injury-plagued first two years in the NBA. Despite coming into the league with high expectations, the No. 2 overall draft pick has suited up for just 99 games and was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers in a package for Anthony Davis.

In addition to his grievances with Foster, Lonzo has critiqued the quality of BBB’s product. His signature shoe used to fall apart after one quarter of play on the hardwood, he told fellow hoops star Josh Hart in a podcast episode that aired earlier this month.

Nonetheless, Lonzo told Real 92.3 LA this month that he’s “always going to support the brand because it’s my family.”

