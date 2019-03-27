Lonzo Ball Covers Up His Big Baller Brand Tattoo — and Fans Think The Company Is Dead

Fans and sports insiders alike have questioned for a week if NBA star Lonzo Ball would step away from Big Baller Brand amid drama with its co-founder, Alan Foster. Yesterday, the Los Angeles Lakers standout did something that fueled the chatter: he covered his BBB tattoo.

Herchell Carrasco, artist and owner of Pachuco Tattoo in Orange, Calif., shared an image of the cover-up on Instagram. The BBB logo on Ball’s forearm in black and red is now a set of dice. “Covered up ‘BBB’ Tattoo Today, Roll with the Winners 🏆 @Zo,” Carrasco captioned the photo.

After the artist shared the image, Instagram users talked about the end of Big Baller Brand.

“Zo about to roll the dice with Nike 🤔😂,” wrote @lakerspulse on Instagram, sharing the tattoo cover-up image.

And user @nbaeternity also shared the image and wrote, “BBB is officially out of Lonzo’s life! 😳.”

This is the second image shared on the social media platform that has people thinking the brand’s demise is near. On Sunday, Ball shared a photo on Instagram with the phrase, “It’s only a crazy dream until you do it,” which is reminiscent of Nike’s latest “Dream Crazy” ads. Ball captioned the image, “Moving on to bigger and better #MyOwnMan.”

And on Monday, Ball’s manager and friend, Darren Moore, threw away a pair of Big Baller Brand ZO2 sneakers and shared it via Instagram Stories with the hashtag #dumpurmerch.

The same day, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne sent a tweet stating the Ball family has had talks of ending BBB for good.

“The Ball Family had discussions over the weekend about folding @ bigballerbrand and anything associated with Alan Foster. Story coming shortly on ESPN,” Shelburne wrote.

Despite the speculation, Ball hasn’t said anything on the state of Big Baller Brand. Ball has only discussed his split with the label’s co-founder, Alan Foster, telling ESPN on March 22 that Foster has “used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself. As a result, I have decided to sever all ties with Alan, effective immediately.”