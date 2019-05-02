Lonzo Ball Reveals His Favorite Sneakers to Play In

Lonzo Ball’s favorite on-court sneaker isn’t what you might think.

In an April interview on the House of Highlights, the Los Angeles Laker — who eschewed a contract with the big-name sneaker labels in favor of his father’s Big Baller Brand — was asked to explain the process of picking what shoe he wears on the court.

“I just switch them every game. At the time, we had our own brand to kind of just show people what you can be. You can wear whatever shoe your want,” he said. “There’s a lot of freedom over there. My personal favorite shoe is [Nike’s] Kobes to play in. Ironically, I had my best game in them. But it’s just showing people that we can wear whatever we want.”

The 21-year-old was wearing purple Kobes for the interview. While the NBA star has his own signature Big Baller Brand ZO2 sneakers, his contract gives him the flexibility to wear whatever shoes he wants on the court.

The baller’s deal with BBB appears to be up in the air, however.

The Laker announced in March that he had severed all ties with the brand’s co-founder, Alan Foster, alleging that Foster had stolen $1.5 million from him.

Then, Ball covered up his BBB tattoo, sparking rumors of a Nike deal with an Instagram image resembling the Swoosh’s “Dream Crazy” ads. Ball’s manager, Darren Moore, also shared a video of himself throwing ZO2 sneakers in the garbage — captioning the video “#dumpthemerch.”

Watch FN’s cover shoot with Carmelo Anthony below.

Want more?

Lonzo Ball Files Lawsuit Against Big Baller Brand Co-Founder Alan Foster

Should a Major Athletic Brand Sign NBA Star Lonzo Ball? Industry Analysts Weigh In