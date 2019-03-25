Is NBA Star Lonzo Ball’s Big Baller Brand Closing Up Shop After Two Years in Business?

NBA star Lonzo Ball said last week that he severed ties with Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster, who allegedly stole $1.5 million from him. And today, a post on Instagram from Ball’s manager and friend, Darren Moore, has fans questioning if BBB is closing its doors.

Moore threw away a pair of Big Baller Brand ZO2 sneakers and shared it via Instagram Stories, posting the video with the hashtag #dumpurmerch. The video is being shared throughout social media.

Further fueling talks of the brand’s demise was a tweet sent from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, who stated the family of the Los Angeles Lakers standout has had talks of ending BBB for good.

“The Ball Family had discussions over the weekend about folding @ bigballerbrand and anything associated with Alan Foster. Story coming shortly on ESPN,” Shelburne wrote.

On Friday, Ball told ESPN that roughly $1.5 million from personal and business accounts managed by Foster had allegedly gone missing. Foster, who is a longtime friend of Lonzo’s father, LaVar, owns 16.3 percent of BBB.

In the report, Lonzo said Foster “used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself. As a result, I have decided to sever all ties with Alan, effective immediately.”

Since then, the point guard’s actions on social media has sparked fans to speculate on if he will join Nike’s roster of athletes.

Yesterday, the baller posted an image with the phrase “It’s only a crazy dream until you do it,” which resembles Nike’s recent “Dream Crazy” ads. He captioned the photo, “Moving on to bigger and better #MyOwnMan.” He also changed his Twitter avatar to a photo of him as a child in a Nike T-shirt.

In May 2017, Big Baller Brand unveiled Lonzo’s first-ever signature shoes. The ZO2: Prime and ZO2: Wet were announced with $495 and $995 retail prices, respectively. In September 2017, the label unveiled an updated iteration of the sneaker, the ZO2 Prime Remix.