Is Rapper Logic Hinting at an Adidas Deal While Promoting His New Album?

Logic is clever and knows how to get his fans talking.

The rapper is known to put Easter eggs in his album covers, and it appears that he’s doing the same thing with the illustration he posted to social media yesterday promoting his upcoming album, “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.”

“Easter egg hunt begins now!” wrote @teamvisionary on Instagram, the former being the music management company that represents the rapper.

In the illustration, Logic is wearing a red jacket featuring what appears to be Adidas branding. Instead of writing “Adidas” under the three-stripe logo, you can see the start of the word “anxiety,” a subject Logic has often touched on in his music. (His most popular song covering the topic, “Anziety,” was featured on his 2017 album, “Everybody.”)

And because of this, his fans believe something with the Three Stripes is coming.

“But fr [for real] is the anxiety patch hinting at an Adidas contract,” wrote user @TBassett0 on Twitter, garnering the thinking face emoji reply from Visionary Music Group.

The Adidas conversation continued on Instagram.

“@teamvisionary Theres an Adidas collab coming calling it,” wrote user @andrewncuriel on the social media platform.

Aside from the jacket, fans also believe his “Ultra 85” album, which Logic has said on social media would be his last, is coming in 2020. (The words “Ultra 85” appear under the Adidas branding on the jacket.)

