Lindsey Vonn Works Out in Under Armour’s First-Ever Project Rock Women’s Training Shoe

This month, FN reported that Lindsey Vonn had been named the global ambassador of Under Armour and Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock brand designed for athletes. Now we’re getting a look at the newly retired professional skier hitting the gym in Project Rock’s first-ever women’s training shoe.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram yesterday to promote the new sneaker as well as the rest of the collection, which will be dropping this week. The “Skyscraper” actor shared a photo of Vonn lifting weights while sporting UA Project Rock gear featuring bull motifs from head to toe. Her white UA HOVR Phantom sneaks boast a bull on the side, a knit ankle collar and a breathable sock liner.

“She’s the hardest worker in the room. My ace @lindseyvonn being the GOAT that she is killin’ it and bending boundaries in our FIRST EVER Women’s Project Rock Training shoe. About damn time. And it’s only the beginning. The PROJECT ROCK UA HOVR Phantom shoe for women drops THIS THURSDAY 3/21,” he captioned the post.

Project Rock’s newest collection will be available online and in stores March 21.

