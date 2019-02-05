Lindsey Vonn Crashes in Final Super-G Race of Career

Lindsey Vonn’s penultimate race ended with a boom.

The Olympic gold medalist crashed in the Super-G race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in Are, Sweden, which she announced will be the final competition of her career.

Lindsey Vonn is assisted by medical personnel after crashing in the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships. CREDIT: PONTUS LUNDAHL/Shutterstock

After straddling a gate midair, Vonn fell. She was able to exit the hill on her own feet after receiving assistance from medical personnel and says she can still compete in her ultimate run, the downhill ski competition this Sunday.

Lindsey Vonn on the slopes at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships on Feb. 5. CREDIT: CHRISTIAN BRUNA/Shutterstock

The 34-year-old wears Under Armour apparel and Head ski boots on the slopes, serving as an ambassador for both brands. She has worked with Baltimore-based athleticwear brand UA since she was just 16 and is now its longest-serving endorser. Outside of the apparel space, Vonn is endorsed by Red Bull (she often dons the energy drink company’s beanies for press conferences) and high-end watch label Rolex.

According to the International Ski Federation, the Minnesota-born star made around $200,000 in prize money during 2018.

Vonn holds the all-time record for most women’s World Cup wins in alpine skiing and has three Olympic medals. She had planned to retire in December but determined last week that this contest would be her final. Severe injuries have plagued Vonn throughout her career — and she will undergo her seventh knee surgery after retiring.

