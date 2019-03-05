Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Rock Announces Lindsey Vonn as Ambassador for His Project Rock Under Armour Line

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
lindsey vonn
Lindsey Vonn holding up her medals after the final race of her career.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lindsey Vonn may have just retired, but her days of training with Under Armour are far from over. It was announced today that the celebrated professional skier is the first female face of Under Armour’s Project Rock brand designed for athletes.

Vonn, a longtime Under Armour-sponsored athlete, will promote the collection along with former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“I am so excited to be on team Project Rock,” Vonn said in a statement. “What I find so inspiring about Dwayne is that he always gives 110% in everything that he does. He basically stands for 100% authenticity and 100% effort.”

Johnson made the announcement on his own Instagram page, as well. He captioned the video post: “Proud to welcome @LindseyVonn as our first ever #ProjectRock Ambassador. A woman who I’ve known, admired and respected over the years. The hardest worker in the room. The best worker in the room.”

The next Project Rock collection releases globally on March 21 on UA.com, at UA Brand Houses and select retailers.

Want more?

Lindsey Vonn Crashes in Final Super-G Race of Career

Lindsey Vonn Doesn’t Hold Back With Her Red-Carpet Style

This Is Why Female Athletes Need Brand Partnerships to Help With Charity Work

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad