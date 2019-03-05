The Rock Announces Lindsey Vonn as Ambassador for His Project Rock Under Armour Line

Lindsey Vonn holding up her medals after the final race of her career.

Lindsey Vonn may have just retired, but her days of training with Under Armour are far from over. It was announced today that the celebrated professional skier is the first female face of Under Armour’s Project Rock brand designed for athletes.

Vonn, a longtime Under Armour-sponsored athlete, will promote the collection along with former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“I am so excited to be on team Project Rock,” Vonn said in a statement. “What I find so inspiring about Dwayne is that he always gives 110% in everything that he does. He basically stands for 100% authenticity and 100% effort.”

Johnson made the announcement on his own Instagram page, as well. He captioned the video post: “Proud to welcome @LindseyVonn as our first ever #ProjectRock Ambassador. A woman who I’ve known, admired and respected over the years. The hardest worker in the room. The best worker in the room.”

The next Project Rock collection releases globally on March 21 on UA.com, at UA Brand Houses and select retailers.

