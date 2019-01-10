Lil Wayne Says He Likes Nike Over Adidas — Here’s Why

Thanks to Bumbu Rum, fans of rap star Lil Wayne know the answer to the question: Nike or Adidas?

“I’m rocking with Nike,” the rapper said in a video with the brand. “I’ve been rocking with Nike since a kid only because the check was a little harder to draw in class.”

He continued, “When you was a kid, if you about to draw some shoes and you draw some shoes with three stripes on them that’s cool, and you know that’s cool, the girls like that ‘Oh, he drew some shells [Superstars].’ But if you come back with that Nike and you draw that Nike that same girl is going to want you to draw that on her folder, like the cover of her folder for class that whole year.”

Aside from sneaker brand preference, the rapper talked about several other topics including the place you’ll find the hottest women in the U.S., what country has the best strippers and who he likes better: Shaquille O’Neal or Tim Duncan.

Wayne isn’t the only rapper on the Young Money Records roster that thinks the same. Drake gave a nod to the Swoosh and denounced the Three Stripes on Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” where he rapped, “checks over stripes, that’s what I like.”

While he named his brand preference in the video, Wayne’s non-sneaker choices have made more noise as of late. The rapper hit the Little Caesar’s Arena stage in Detroit the last week in December in bold Y/Project x Ugg boots.

Watch the full video with Lil Wayne from Bumbu Rum above.

