Lewis Hamilton Celebrates Monaco Grand Prix Win

Lewis Hamilton was ahead all the way in Monaco today as he won the Grand Prix — securing his fourth Formula One victory of the season.

This is the 77th career win for the 34-year-old and his third at the Monaco Grand Prix. The driver dedicated his win to Niki Lauda, the legendary racer who died this month at age 77.

Lauda had served as a non-executive chairman of Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix and helped bring Hamilton aboard the team. He played an influential role in the driver’s career.

Outside of racing, the star has developed a reputation for his fashion prowess, choosing outfit that combine a classic aesthetic with a streetwear element. He has starred in multiple ads for Tommy Hilfiger, even collaborating on Tommy x Lewis apparel and accessories collection for fall ’18. Hamilton sported a Hilfiger look at the 2019 Met Gala, turning heads in a glittery black and silver suit with black boots.

Lewis Hamilton in Tommy Hilfiger at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

At the 2018 Met Gala, he also wore an ensemble created by Hilfiger, choosing a white tuxedo with embellished boots by Loriblu.

Lewis Hamilton wears Tommy Hilfiger and Loriblu boots at the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hamilton’s passion for fashion extends beyond Tommy Hilfiger. The competitor is a staple in the front row at various fashion week shows, stepping out for brands like Missoni, Balmain and Versace.

Lewis Hamilton in the front row at the spring ’18 Missoni show. CREDIT: Riccardo Giordano Sicki/Shutterstock

