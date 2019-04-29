LeBron James Shows Off Nike Yeezy-Inspired Sneakers on Instagram

Several LeBron James signature Nike sneakers have taken inspiration from other classics from the brand. But few are as intriguing as what the baller showed off on Instagram today.

On his Instagram Stories, the baller posted several photos and boomerangs of his LeBron 15 sneaker that closely resembles the Nike Air Yeezy 1 “Net,” a shoe created by rapper-turned-designer Kanye West before he left the Swoosh for Adidas. James rocked the look during yesterday’s Elite Youth Basketball League game action.

Aside from the striking resemblance to West’s sneaker, Nike included details personal to James such as “Breezy” on the tongue. “Was called this for the 1st time by my Uncle Joe in 1990,” James wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

The sneaker that inspired James’ look for the games has a high bid of $1,900 for a men’s size 12 on StockX as of 8:45 p.m. ET.

Although sneakerheads would love to get a pair for themselves, there is no word on if the shoe will ever be released to the masses. But Nike does have a LeBron release coming soon. The Nike LeBron 16 “Remix” hits the SNKRS app on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. ET and will retail for $200.

