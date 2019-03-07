A Closer Look at the Sneakers LeBron Wore When He Beat MJ in All-Time Scoring

LeBron James has added another achievement to his long list of basketball accomplishments, passing NBA legend Michael Jordan to become the fourth leading scorer of all time.

Last night, only 13 points shy before passing His Airness prior to the game, the Los Angeles Lakers small forward was laced up with a special Air Jordan-inspired Nike LeBron 16 sneakers.

The player-exclusive LeBron 16 featured a predominately white Battleknit 2.0 upper, combined with gray graffiti print overlays on the toe box and heel counter, which draws inspiration for the Air Jordan 3’s elephant print.

Adding a touch of Lakers’ colors, were the eye-catching gold laces, purple on the midsole and James’ Dunkman logo embroidered on the tongue.

Personally written on the midsole of the shoe was a special message from King James himself. “Thank You MJ 23” was emblazoned on the left pair, with the names of his family on the right side.

@NBAkicks also took to Instagram to provide a look back at the signature kicks James wore during each of his past scoring milestones.

The Nike LeBron 16 is expected to be exclusive to King James himself and will likely not see a formal release to retailers.

James finished last night’s game against the Denver Nuggets by posting up 31 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in just 31 minutes of action.

