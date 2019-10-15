As He Faces Criticism Over China, LeBron James Gifts 800 Nikes to Students at His ‘I Promise’ School

Yesterday, when a few of the students at LeBron James’ I Promise school showed up to class, they were given a pair of new Nike LeBron 16 sneakers to celebrate their hard work.

According to an Instagram post by @ljfamfoundation, more than 800 pairs were given to the select students, including 10 different colorways like the “Remix,” “Four Horsemen,” “Harlem Stage,” “MPLS” and “Medicine Ball” styles.

Last year, Nike and James created a special “I Promise” colorway of the LeBron 16 sneaker that was only made available through a raffle that raised funds for children in his native Akron, Ohio. His LBJ Family Foundation charity opened its doors to the “I Promise” school last July, offering an education to local children in the first to eighth grade.

In related news, James is currently in the midst of controversy after addressing the media yesterday about the ongoing fallout between the NBA and its relationship with China. He called Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey “misinformed” after he took to Twitter to voice support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, a semiautonomous territory of China.

