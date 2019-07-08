LeBron James Debuts a Never-Before-Seen ‘Lakers’ Colorway on Nike LeBron 3 Sneakers

LeBron James went all out to show his support for his Los Angeles Lakers team when he made a surprise appearance at the NBA Summer League this past weekend. The 34-year-old baller arrived to sit courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center rocking a Lakers-inspired ensemble from head to toe, but sneaker fans were quick to spot the never-before-seen colorway of his Nike LeBron 3 sneakers.

The kicks boast a mismatched purple and gold upper that’s contrasted by a white leather mudguard and toe box, which sits atop a Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and rubber outsole. Currently, the Lakers-inspired colorway of the Nike LeBron 3 sneaker is expected to remain exclusive to LeBron James himself. To go along with the unreleased shoes, James wore an equally vibrant Lakers hat with a white T-shirt and blue Lakers shorts.

James wasn’t the only notable Laker spotted at the event, as he was seen sitting next to Anthony Davis, the newest member of the team.

In related news, LeBron James also took to social media to give fans a sneak preview to his forthcoming Nike LeBron 17 model.

