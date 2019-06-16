Did LeBron James Reveal His Latest Signature Sneaker on Social Media?

While the 2018-2019 NBA season is officially in the books, LeBron James is giving fans cause to celebrate this offseason.

The Los Angeles Laker, 34, took to social media on Friday to show off a black and white sneaker, a model we’ve never seen before. As the NBA star was getting in some action on the court — where he wears his own signature kicks — multiple outlets are reporting that the clip revealed a sneak peek of the LeBron 17, the baller’s latest signature sneaker with longtime sponsor Nike.

The black and white sneaker appears to feature a knit construction, with hybrid cushioning and a semi-translucent outsole. James captioned the short video “Uh-Oh.” He also shared a few emojis — a crown, a pair of eyes and a face with a finger held up to its mouth — all of which seem to indicate a sneak preview.

Although James’ kicks typically debut in the late summer or early fall, it seems fans are getting an earlier look this time.

The three-time NBA champion missed the playoffs this year for the first time since 2005. James’ chances for the 2019-2020 season are looking better, as the Lakers made a big move yesterday to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. To get Davis, L.A. gave up Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first round picks.

Below, watch FN’s behind-the-scenes video with NBA star Stephen Curry at his cover shoot.

Want more?

LeBron James Celebrates New Nike Icon Sneaker Collab With Star-Studded Party

LeBron James Shows Off Nike Yeezy-Inspired Sneakers on Instagram

2 Chainz Gifts LeBron James a Diamond Necklace After Beating Jordan’s All-Time Scoring Record