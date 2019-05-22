LeBron James Celebrates New Nike Icon Sneaker Collab With Star-Studded Party

LeBron James and John Elliott fêted their new collaboration yesterday — with a star-studded celebration at the John Elliott flagship store in West Hollywood, Calif., last night.

James attended in a black hoodie and gray sweatpants, completing his look with the new shoe: the John Elliott x Nike LeBron James Icon.

LeBron James (L) with John Elliott. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The three-time NBA champion posed for photos with John Elliott himself (the designer serves as creative director of his eponymous brand). Elliott received a warm greeting from actor Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Patrick Schwarzenegger (L) greeting designer John Elliott. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes was also in attendance, going for an understated look in a black zip-up jacket, a black dress and pointy-toed pumps.

Jasmine Tookes in an all-black look with pointy-toed pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A longtime Nike athlete, the Los Angeles Laker has collaborated with Elliott in the past. For pre-fall ’19, James and Elliott unveiled three colorways of Nikes: one in volt neon and baby blue, another in a gray-black hybrid and the last in a clean all-white base.

John Elliott x Nike LeBron James sneakers on display at the brand’s flagship. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Plenty of star athletes made their way out to the party, among them Tristan Thompson, Donovan Carter and Darius Garland. Other attendees at the bash included celebrity stylist Law Roach, Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun and streetwear designer Don C. Guests enjoyed a set by DJ Meel while dining on pizza and Los Angeles-inspired drinks.

The latest Icon sneaker drops Saturday on Johnelliott.com.

