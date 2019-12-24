LeBron James’ Nike Signature Sneaker History

NBA megastar LeBron James and Nike have built one of the greatest signature shoe lines of all time together, regardless of sport or brand.

The first signature sneaker for the legendary baller from Akron, Ohio, was the Nike Air Zoom Generation, a tech-loaded performance basketball style that both fans of hoops and kicks loved. The Air Zoom Generation debuted on King James’ feet in 2003, and the Swoosh has brought the shoe back to retail multiple times since.

In the years that followed, the athletic giant has delivered silhouettes bearing James’ name that have stood out both in terms of performance on the court and style off of it. The models have featured the latest and greatest in tech, including updates to Zoom Air and Max Air cushioning. Also, Nike has ensured James’ looks were loved by the lifestyle sneaker crowd by delivering bold and timeless collaborations with partners including Kith, Harlem Fashion Row and John Elliott.

Nike has been on James’ feet for all of the baller’s major milestones including his three NBA titles (and three Finals MVP Awards), four MVP Awards, 15 All-Star Games and his Rookie of the Year win in 2004. Aside from signature shoes, Nike has produced the less expensive Soldier and Witness looks.

Below, FN runs down the signature shoe history for one of the best players to ever step foot on an NBA court.

Nike Air Zoom Generation

James’ first shoe is also the one his fans, and diehard sneakerheads, seem to love the most. It’s the first shoe in his storied signature line, it was loaded with the time’s top tech (including Air Zoom in the forefoot and Nike Air in the heel) and the aesthetics were on point. According to Nike, the shoe’s designer, Aaron Cooper, told James he would design “the most comfortable basketball shoe” the baller had ever laced up. “LeBron put them on, jumped up about four to five times, stopped and said, ‘These are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn,'” Cooper told the Swoosh in 2012 about James’ initial reaction to the model.

It’s not hard to see why this shoe, which debuted in 2003, sells out quickly each time Nike puts it back on retail shelves.

Nike Air Zoom Generation. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Zoom LeBron 2

It’s never easy to follow up a classic, but Nike did its best to deliver what the baller needed on the court with King James’ next look. The baller’s second sneaker, which debuted in 2004, featured leather and mesh on the upper and a supportive ankle strap, which made the shoe game-ready for the then young superstar.

Nike Zoom LeBron 2. CREDIT: AP Photo/Scott Audette

Nike Zoom LeBron 3

The Zoom LeBron 3 hit stores for the first time in 2005. It was both court-ready and stylish, and remains a fan-favorite today. The sneaker is chunky and aesthetically aggressive, and features Air Zoom cushioning units in the forefoot and heel.

Nike Zoom LeBron 3 “Metallic Gold.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Zoom LeBron 4

The look of the Zoom LeBron 4, which debuted in 2006, was far different from any other shoe in the line to date. It also was the first time a full-length Air Zoom cushioning unit was used in a LeBron shoe.

Nike Zoom LeBron 4. CREDIT: AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Nike Zoom LeBron 5

The follow-up to the Zoom LeBron 4 was sleeker and cleaner, with Nike opting for a design that was more palatable for the masses. The look’s most distinguishable characteristic was its eye-catching mid foot strap, built to keep King James’ foot locked in. It did, however, feature similarities to its predecessor such as the full-length Air Zoom cushioning unit. It made its debut in 2007.

Nike Zoom LeBron 5. CREDIT: AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Nike Zoom LeBron 6

The Swoosh delivered another clean and simple look for James in 2008 with the Zoom LeBron 6. The cushioning was slightly tweaked for the baller, with Nike equipping it with not a full-length Air Zoom unit that was doubled-up in the heel for more responsiveness and energy return.

Nike Zoom LeBron 6. CREDIT: AP Photo/Morry Gash

Nike Air Max LeBron 7

Another one of the signature line’s most celebrated releases is the Nike LeBron 7, which arrived in 2009. The shoe marked a couple firsts for James’ signature franchise. It was the LeBron line design debut for Jason Petrie and also introduced the brand’s Max Air unit that Nike explained was specifically engineered for basketball. Sneaker fans still love the run of exceptional colorways the Swoosh delivered to this day, including the “Red Carpet” and “Christmas” iterations.

Nike Air Max LeBron 7 “Red Carpet.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike LeBron 8

Released in 2010, the LeBron 8 featured the same Max Air cushioning unit as its predecessor but featured several differences. Nike said the shoe was built with comfort and control in mind and featured a dual density molded internal collar, a structural TPU injected frame around its Flywire tech and an integrated and seamless mesh inner sleeve.

Nike LeBron 8. CREDIT: Nike

Nike LeBron 9

The LeBron 9, which debuted in 2011, was Nike’s first shoe to combine its Flywire and Hyperfuse technologies, and also featured visible Max Air cushioning in the heel and a low profile Air Zoom unit in the forefoot. (James would win his first NBA title in 2012 in the Nike LeBron 9 Elite with the Miami Heat.)

Nike’s LeBron 9. CREDIT: Nike

Nike LeBron 10

From a cushioning standpoint, Nike equipped the LeBron 10 with Max Air and Air Zoom, which made the shoe able to withstand impact and offered more lateral responsiveness. The sneaker, which debuted in 2012, was also the first signature model to feature the brand’s information-tracking Nike+ Basketball technology.

Nike LeBron 10. CREDIT: Nike

Nike LeBron 11

October 2013 saw the release of the Nike LeBron 11, a well-cushioned shoe built with a full-length and low profile Air Zoom unit. The shoe also features other acclaimed Nike technologies such as Hyperposite and Flywire.

Nike LeBron 11 “Forging Iron.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike LeBron 12

The Nike LeBron 12 arrived in stores in October 2014. The brand said it built the shoe to “enhance James’s explosiveness while combining three key benefits: superior cushioning, harnessed support and natural flexibility.” To accomplish this, the Swoosh designed the shoe with hexagonally-shaped Nike Zoom Air bags that are mapped to the pressure points of the foot for peak performance and Flywire on the upper for a locked-down fit.

Nike LeBron 12. CREDIT: Nike

Nike LeBron 13

In September 2015, Nike revealed the LeBron 13. The shoe is made with an upper with mesh and Flywire to keep it breathable and the foot locked down, the brand’s Hyperposite material on sections of the upper for better durability and support and hexagonal Nike Zoom Air units for cushioning.

Nike LeBron 13 “Written in the Stars.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike.

Nike LeBron 14

For the first time, Nike revealed a LeBron signature silhouette on Christmas Day with the 2016 unveiling of the LeBron 14. The shoe is built with Zoom Air units for cushioning, a dual-zone composite upper that fits closely to the foot to keep it sleek and a mid foot strap to keep the foot locked down.

Nike LeBron 14 “Out of Nowhere.”

Nike LeBron 15

The shoe’s key innovation is Battleknit, an upper material created to provide strategic stretching and a durable locked-in fit. Also, the shoe — which was unveiled in September 2017 — features an articulated cushioning system combining Max Air and Zoom Air units and bootie construction offers a secure fit.

Nike LeBron 15 “Ashes.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike LeBron 16

In September 2018, Nike delivered the LeBron 16, which features a similar full-length Zoom Air cushioning system as its predecessor as well as an updated version of its Battleknit upper material, Battleknit 2.0, and a lower collar made to allow the wearer to move freely. “The first thing we wanted to do was get a little lower in the cut of the shoe. I wanted to get a little faster, ride a little bit closer to the court and be a little bit more dynamic,” James told Nike ahead of its release.

Nike LeBron 16 “Fresh Bred.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike LeBron 17

The LeBron 17, which dropped in September 2019, features several tech innovations. Nike equipped the shoe with Air Zoom pods in the forefoot and Max Air for its cushioning system and the brand’s Knitposite upper material (a combination of Flyknit with heat-molded yarns).

Nike LeBron 17. CREDIT: Nike News