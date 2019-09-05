LeBron James Unveils His Upcoming Allover Purple Sneaker Collab With a Video Game

LeBron James has officially shared the first look at his latest Nike LeBron 17 performance basketball model on Instagram yesterday, and the initial style is expected to be in collaboration with the video game franchise NBA 2K.

While the brand has yet to officially unveil the LeBron 17 sneaker, this initial iteration includes an all-over purple color. The shoe’s silhouette features a mid-cut knitted upper with both James’ crown branding and 2K’s logo embroidered on the tongue. The vibrant hue continues onto the tooling that features reverse Swoosh branding as well as a large Air unit towards the heel.

James has collaborated with the video game franchise in the past, which resulted in the “2K14” LeBron 11 that’s currently reselling for over $400 on Flight Club.

The official release info surrounding the “2K” LeBron 17 is currently unknown, but the latest installment of the NBA 2K franchise dubbed 2K20 is releasing at video game retailers worldwide tomorrow. In addition to the aforementioned style, James has also teased a black and white makeup of the shoe on social media.

