2 Chainz Gifts LeBron James a Diamond Necklace After Beating Jordan’s All-Time Scoring Record

2 Chainz is one chain shorter after attending the L.A. Lakers versus Denver Nuggets game at the Staples Center last night.

The rap star — who just released his fourth studio album “Rap or Go to the League,” which was executive produced by the baller — sat courtside Wednesday night to see James surpass Michael Jordan’s all-time scoring record. The 34-year-old sank his 32,293rd career point to take Jordan’s fourth-highest scorer ever spot.

To mark the historic night, the “Money in the Way” rapper rewarded James by gifting him one of the diamond tennis necklaces that he wore to the game. The Versace Chain Reaction sneaker designer could reportedly be heard saying, “Thank you for everything … I love you bro,” as they embraced on the sidelines. Chainz attended the game with his wife Kesha Ward and their adorable 3-year-old son, Halo.

2 Chainz sitting courtside with his wife Kesha Ward and their 3-year-old son, Halo. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the Lakers star honored MJ by lacing up a pair of special Air Jordan-inspired Nike LeBron 16 sneakers. The shoes featured a handwritten note reading, “Thank You MJ 23.”

Want more?

Bella Hadid Styles a Barely-There Crop Top With 2 Chainz’s New Versace Sneakers

Versace & 2 Chainz Reveal Crazy Collab Sneakers at Milan Fashion Week