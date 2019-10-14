LaVar Ball Says His Sons Are Sticking With Big Baller Brand

Despite controversy, the Ball family is staying loyal to its Big Baller Brand, according to patriarch LaVar.

LaVar told TMZ Sports that sons Lonzo and LaMelo weren’t going to sign with any other sportswear company, saying: “It’s a family brand.”

Lonzo, 21, was drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and was traded this past offseason to the New Orleans Pelicans. LaMelo, 18, is playing overseas in Australia and is expected to be a top five draft pick in 2020.

Rumors have swirled of Lonzo’s discontent with BBB for months. The grievances were made public in March when Lonzo filed a lawsuit against the brand’s co-founder, Alan Foster, alleging that Foster had stolen around $2 million from personal and business accounts.

Additionally, Lonzo has publicly critiqued the quality of BBB’s product. His signature shoe used to fall apart after one quarter of play on the hardwood, he told fellow hoops star Josh Hart in a podcast episode that aired in October.

But LaVar said Lonzo’s complaints don’t mean he’s disloyal to Big Baller Brand, telling TMZ: “Lonzo can think all day. He ain’t signing with nobody.”

A number of brands have expressed interest in LaMelo, LaVar said, but he believes the younger Ball will stick with BBB.

Big Baller Brand is set to relaunch this year after taking a hiatus following Foster’s departure and public complaints about product quality.

