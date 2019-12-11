Lauren London Partners With Puma on Touching Tribute to Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle

Tributes to Nipsey Hussle continue to pour in — this time, from his widowed girlfriend Lauren London.

The actress partnered with Puma on a campaign titled “Forever Stronger” with a heart-wrenching advertisement featuring a poem that paid homage to the late rapper, who was shot and killed in March.

In a video shared on YouTube, London recited a poem written by Hussle’s sister, Samantha Smith.

“Pain is the light, pain is insight. The body hurts, but the spirit grows. The flesh is starving while wisdom overflows,” she said. “I got a question only Lord knows: Does life birth us twice?”

She also took to Instagram, posting on Tuesday a series of images that served as a sneak peek into the collection. One of the pictures showed London in a hot pink cropped drawstring hoodie with black skintight leggings and crew length socks that bore the Puma branding. For footwear, she was photographed in a pair of crisp white sneakers.

A spokesperson for Puma wrote to FN, “This piece was a creative vision Lauren wanted to bring to life to signify the continuation of her marathon alongside Puma. Lauren has been a supporter of the brand for many years and has always embodied the brand’s spirit of strength and perseverance. As a member of the Puma family, we look forward to collaborating with her in 2020.”

A release date for the Puma x Lauren London “Forever Stronger” collection has yet to be announced.

In early March, Hussle announced a partnership between Puma and his clothing brand, The Marathon Clothing. The 16-piece collection launched in the fall — six months after his death on March 31, when he was shot outside of TMC’s store on Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was 33.

The rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, was also seen in several Puma campaigns, including the brand’s promotional efforts around its RS-X “Trophies” sneaker and another for its collaborative collection with apparel brand Coogi.

