Lacoste Gives Fans a Chance to Play Tennis Digitally With Novak Djokovic and More Events at Miami Open

Lacoste is the apparel and footwear sponsor of the Miami Open, presented by Itaú, for the fifth straight year. And the partnership will yield special event-themed products and fan-friendly activations.

The brand’s Miami Open line boasts reimagined jackets, long and short-sleeved T-shirts, polo shirts hats and more ranging in price from $40 to $155.

If you’re at the event, the collection is available at Lacoste’s boutique at Hard Rock Stadium. The brand is also offering customization with patches and monogramming for polo, shirt or sweatshirt purchases at the boutique and via the Lacoste location in the nearby Aventura Mall. (The mall will also offer a virtual reality activation that showcases brand founder René Lacoste’s design studio and dives deep into its history.)

But if you’re not in town for the Miami Open, you can also pick up the collection via Lacoste.com.

Models in selections from Lacoste’s Miami Open line. CREDIT: Lacoste

Also at the Hard Rock Stadium boutique is Lacoste’s spring ’19 lineup for men, women and kids, which features footwear to accompany its apparel and accessories. The product offerings include tennis star Novak Djokovic’s exclusive collection.

Novak Djokovic wears Lacoste apparel with Asics sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

And Lacoste is upping its digital game for the Miami Open as well.

The company has partnered with Amazon to stream a shoppable segment called “Tennis Remixed” from March 26 to March 31, a behind-the-scenes look that highlights Lacoste’s experience at the Miami Open, its exclusive collection and share ways fans can put together their own tennis-themed style. And Amazon Alexa will be at the Lacoste boutique, giving customers the chance to learn more about the brand and its history.

Fans at the event will also be able to practice their serve digitally with Djokovic.

Aside from product and digital activations, Lacoste is making some of its tennis stars, such as Gustavo Kuerten, available at fan meet-and-greets at the on-site boutique as well as at its nearby retail locations.

The Miami Open is going on now and comes to a close March 31.

A kids’ look from the Lacoste Miami Open collection. CREDIT: Lacoste

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

