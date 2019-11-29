You Can Customize Kyrie Irving’s Nike Sneaker With Glow-in-the-Dark Features

NBA star Kyrie Irving has one of the best signature sneaker lines of any baller the league. And Nike released today an iteration of his latest signature shoe, the Kyrie 6, that is sure to turn heads.

Available now via the brand’s customization platform, Nike By You, is a glow-in-the-dark iteration of the Kyrie 6 performance basketball shoe. The limited-edition sneaker features a glow-in-the-dark outsole that is paired with a black upper. Other colors available on Nike By You include pebbled or rippled leather in black, sail, court purple and several others.

The glow-in-the-dark Nike Kyrie 6 will run you $160 on the Nike By You customization platform.

The glow-in-the-dark iteration of the Nike Kyrie 6 that’s customizable via Nike By You. CREDIT: Nike

If customizing a sneaker isn’t for you, the Swoosh has a bold colorway scheduled to hit select stores and Nike.com next month.

Arriving Dec. 7 is the Nike Kyrie 6 “Enlightenment,” a colorway of Irving’s sneaker that the brand said “toys with the idea of perspective.” The purple-dominated multicolor sneaker will retail for $130.

The Nike Kyrie 6 was designed for “fast and quick-cutting playmakers” and features a ton of tech from the brand such as a large articulated Air Zoom Turbo bag that’s flexible and responsive, Traction 360 grip to keep the wearer feeling connected to the court, a mid foot strap for stability and a plush foam for optimum cushion and a smooth underfoot feel.

