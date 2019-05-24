Images of Kyrie 5 ‘Spongebob’ Shoes Emerge — and People Are Saying They Want Them

A still from "The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water."

Social media is going crazy over photos of a “Spongebob Squarepants”-inspired Kyrie 5 sneaker that began circulating yesterday.

This version of NBA star Kyrie Irving’s shoe features a mustard yellow upper with dot detailing that resembles the pores in the cartoon sponge’s body. The kicks caught traction on Instagram after @leo_zd_37 shared an image of them.

Other design elements include a textured brown outsole that brings to mind Spongebob’s shorts, with white and red detailing at the midsole representing the character’s shirt and tie.

Nothing has come from Nike, and there’s no word on if it’ll be made for retail, but one thing’s for certain: sneakerheads want them. Many Instagrammers commented some variation of “I need these,” or left the fire emoji to express their interest in the kicks.

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving. CREDIT: AP Images

Irving has looked to his favorite TV shows for inspiration when coming up with colorways for his signature shoes in the past. A “Friends” Kyrie 5 sneaker — made due to the Boston Celtic’s love of the classic ’90s show — dropped this month.

