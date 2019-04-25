Kyler Murray Stars in Buzzy Nike Ad Ahead of NFL Draft

Kyler Murray hasn’t even been drafted yet — but Nike is already tapping into his star power.

The future NFLer, who most analysts expect will go No. 1 overall at tonight’s NFL Draft, announced yesterday that he’d signed onto The Swoosh. The 21-year-old appears in a 1-minute video with the brand, wherein he details his journey through sports thus far, ending with a big statement: “I want to be the best that’s ever played the game.”

A two-sport collegiate athlete (baseball and football), Murray was the subject of national conversation when determining which sport to go pro in. Ultimately, the 2018 Heisman Trophy recipient chose football — “In my heart, I’m a football player,” he confesses in the ad spot.

With the signing, Murray joins a star-studded roster of Nike athletes — and a brand that’s not afraid to stir the pot.

Nike’s “Just Do It” 30th anniversary campaign, which debuted last September, starred Colin Kaepernick, the ex-NFLer and face of the controversial kneeling movement in protest of police brutality. The ad was a major conversation starter, generating mixed reactions and more than 5.2 million social media mentions within the first 72 hours of its release.

Another edgy play by the athletic wear giant came following the French Open’s ban on Serena Williams’ catsuit last year. Using its “Just Do It” branding, Nike claimed: “You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers.”

The Swoosh’s history of provocative marketing extends far past Kaepernick and Williams, however, with the brand consistently taking stances on hot-button issues like the environment, freedom of speech and more.

Murray is not the only NFL prospect to join the Nike team. The brand signed 27 players in total, spanning nine positions.

