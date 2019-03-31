Adidas Athlete Kristaps Porzingis Accused of Rape

NBA star Kristaps Porzingis is being investigated for alleged rape in New York, according to an explosive New York Post article published yesterday.

A woman who was neighbors with the 23-year-old when he was on the New York Knicks alleges that he raped her in the Sky building, the New York skyscraper where they both lived, on Feb. 7, 2018.

The purported attack occurred just hours after Porzingis suffered a devastating ACL injury, which he is still sidelined by (he has since been traded to the Dallas Mavericks, although he has yet to play for the team). The accuser told police she waited to come forward because she had discussed the possibility of taking a $68,000 payment from the basketballer, according to the Post.

“We are aware of the complaint that was made against Mr. Porzingis on Friday and unequivocally deny the allegations,” Porzingis lawyer Roland G. Riopelle said in a statement. “We made a formal referral to federal law enforcement on Dec. 20, 2018, based on the accuser’s extortionate demands. We also alerted the National Basketball Association months ago, and they are aware of the ongoing investigation of the accuser by federal law enforcement.”

The Mavs played the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road today, without Porzingis present. The Latvian star stayed behind in Dallas to work out, which coach Rick Carlisle told ESPN he planned to do prior to the allegations becoming public.

It’s unclear if the accusation will impact Porzingis’ Adidas sponsorship. The 2018 NBA All-Star has been signed to the Three Stripes since 2016, when he reached a deal reported to be worth between $3 million and $6 million annually.

FN has reached out to Adidas for comment.

