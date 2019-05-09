Koio Has Whipped Up a Delicious Sneaker Inspired by the Cronut

Today is no time for diets. Sneaker brand Koio has teamed up with celebrated pastry chef Dominique Ansel, creator of the decadent dessert known as the Cronut — a croissant-donut pastry.

The Koio x Dominique Ansel Avalanche sneaker takes its inspiration from the four elements of baking, according to Koio — flour, butter, sugar and eggs. The shoe’s upper features a blend of eggshell vitello calf leather, flour white suede and butter patent leather. Its topped off with crystallized “sugar” detailing on the toe and heel. Laces in a butter yellow color are detailed with a copper croissantesque accent. For an added bonus, the shoe comes packaged with exclusive Dominique Ansel Pancake Mix.

Koio x Dominique Ansel Avalanche style. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

“I wear sneakers every day, and wearing comfortable shoes is essential when I’m spending most of the day on my feet in the kitchen or traveling to my locations around the world,” said Ansel, who in addition to his new gig as footwear designer continues to run his string of eponymous bakeries in New York, Tokyo, London and Los Angeles. “I really wanted the design of this sneaker to not just speak to my style and need for comfort but also to tell the story of my craft, mirroring the colors and textures of the four ingredients that are essential in every pastry creation.”

Added Johannes Quodt, co-founder of Koio, “Equal parts inventor, artist and pastry chef, Dominique is the ultimate example of a creative mind that dares to push the boundaries of the conventional and consistently wows the world with his pastry creations.”

The sneaker retails for $348 and is available on Koio.com and in its New York store.

For years, sneaker brands have take inspiration from our favorite indulgences. Most recently, Saucony unveiled a sweet collection of kicks with Dunkin Donuts for the whole family, and Pizza Hut’s Pie Tops sneakers (crafted by Dominique “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone) were so good they released it twice. Plus, who could forget Nike’s decadent SB Dunk High Premium Waffle kicks or the Fila Cage x Sweet Chick sneakers that turned a favorite treat into collectibles?

