This Classic Versace Sneaker Will Return for the Fashion House’s Hyped Kith Collab

If last week’s teasers for Kith’s highly anticipated collection with fashion label Versace wasn’t enough, the brand has provided an additional look at its upcoming project to add to the hype. Styled by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg, he has selected high-profile models to showcase the collection with notable names including Bella Hadid and Lucky Blue Smith.

The Kith x Versace range will feature a selection of footwear options to choose from. For men’s, the brands will bring back the archival Amico Trainer. This model from the 1990s was originally a mid-top design but has been revamped to also introduce a low-top.

The Kith x Versace Amico Trainer Low in white. CREDIT: Justin Bridges for Kith

The Kith x Versace Amico Trainer Mid in black. CREDIT: Justin Bridges for Kith

The classic Amico Trainer will arrive in five distinct variations, which includes two leather mids, two leather lows, and a pony hair mid. Rapper 2Chainz’s Chain Reaction sneaker finished off the men’s side of the collection, featuring a new high-top design that’s executed in luxurious velour materials and paired with zipper and Velcro closures. Design details feature a new version of Versace’s classic Medusa logo, now bearing the Kith logo across the eyes. Retail pricing for the kicks has yet to be announced by the brands.

The Kith x Versace Chain Reaction. CREDIT: Justin Bridges for Kith

The Kith x Versace Amico Trainer Mid in black. CREDIT: Justin Bridges for Kith

The Kith x Versace Amico Trainer Mid in white. CREDIT: Justin Bridges for Kith

The Kith x Versace Amico Trainer Mid with pony hair. CREDIT: Justin Bridges for Kith

To pair alongside the footwear is an assortment of clothing pieces that span over 100 styles for both men’s and women’s. Each piece channels Versace’s luxurious aesthetic with its classic gold-colored fabrics, including silk, satin, velour, nylon, fleece and more. The collection will include a variety of outerwear, formal wear and sportswear.

The Kith x Versace collection will be available on Friday at Kith.com, Kith stores, and at select international Versace flagship locations. Check out the complete look book by Kith here.

