Take a Closer Look at Kith’s Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Collaboration

Following confirmation of the Kith x Nike Air Force 1 Low by Ronnie Fieg on Instagram last month, a better look at the highly anticipated collaboration has surfaced.

Thanks to designer Guillaume Philibert of the Amsterdam-based fashion label Filling Pieces, Fieg gives the classic Air Force 1 sneaker a premium twist with a premium flat white leather upper as its base while the traditional Swoosh branding on the sides is embossed with the signature Kith box logo, which sits atop a tonal beige tooling. Adding to the look is a mini Swoosh embroidery on the mudguard, quilted navy sockliner, golden aglets and a gold hangtag.

Fieg and Nike have yet to officially confirm the release surrounding the Kith x Nike Air Force 1 Low, but according to leaker py_rates on Instagram, the collab is expected to be released sometime in spring 2020 at Kith stores and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $120.

Want more?

Travis Scott Teases a Potential Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration on Instagram

P.J. Tucker Broke Out $15K ‘Wahlburger’ Air Jordans for NBA Christmas Day Game The Popular ‘China Moon’ Nike LeBron 7 Returns Next Week