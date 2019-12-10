Ronnie Fieg Teases New Winter-Ready Kith Collab With Adidas Terrex, Announces Pop-Up Shop

Before 2019 officially comes to a close, collaborators Ronnie Fieg and Adidas have another sneaker coming soon.

Fieg, the founder of the famed sneaker boutique Kith, gave fans a sneak peek at his upcoming Kith x Adidas Terrex collaboration on his Instagram account yesterday along with announcing a brand new pop-up shop that’s opening next week in Jackson, Wyo. The teaser shows off a mid-cut Primeknit upper in black that’s infused with waterproof Goretex material and contrasted by an iridescent heel counter. The model is equipped with a black plush Boost midsole along with a trail-ready outsole for traction.

This isn’t the first time that the brands have teamed up to release collaborative sneakers from the winter-ready Terrex line. Last year, fans saw the release of a Kith x Adidas Terrex multi-sneaker collection.

While official release information has not yet been announced by both Fieg and Adidas, expect additional details soon.

