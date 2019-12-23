Tennis Legend Kim Clijsters Reveals the Dates of Her Comeback

A women’s tennis legend is coming out of retirement and has plans to compete next year.

Kim Clijsters announced via Twitter today the dates in 2020 that would mark her comeback to the sport, which will start with the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico. The tournament kicks off on March 2 and ends on March 8. The other tournaments the decorated champion confirmed she would compete in include the Indian Wells (also known as the BNP Paribas Open) in Indian Wells, Calif., and the Charleston Open (also known as the Volvo Car Open) in Charleston, S.C.

She also provided fans with an update on how her training has been going.

“I’ve had a really good last couple of weeks regarding my knee,” she said via Twitter. “It’s feeling much better. It’s not fully healed yet, but I’m definitely building up my intensity in practice and it feels really good.”

Clijsters wore multiple brands during her career, including Fila and Nike.

Before retiring after the US Open in 2012, Clijsters racked up several Grand Slam singles titles, including the Australian Open in 2011 and three wins at the U.S. Open (2005, 2009 and 2010). She also won the French Open and Wimbledon in 2003 in Grand Slam Doubles competition. After her storied career came to an end, she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017.

In September, Clijsters told WTAtennis.com that she planned on coming out of retirement in 2020.

