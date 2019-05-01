Kevin Durant Unveils His Latest KD12 Collab With Don C Inspired by the ’90s

In the midst of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, two-time defending champion Kevin Durant seized the opportunity to showcase new iterations of his recently unveiled Nike signature basketball sneaker.

Last night, in Game 2 of the second round Western Conference matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, Durant came to play basketball in the player exclusive “Music” KD12. Josh Benedek, the Swoosh’s North American media relations director, said on Twitter that the latest makeup is part of an ongoing ’90s-inspired collaboration with designer Don C.

The mid-top of this KD12 boasts a graphic underneath the lightweight quad-axial Flywire base layer, which provides a multidirectional lockdown. The Swoosh branding on the lateral and medial sides draws inspiration from the shifting colors of a CD when it’s exposed to light. Said to be the brand’s most innovative model yet, a full-length Air Zoom unit is stitched directly onto the upper, giving the foot additional support. While the “Music” colorway is created exclusively for Durant, the Nike KD12 “The ’90s Kid” will launch on the SNKRS app on Friday for $150.

Durant, the two-time reigning Finals MVP put on a show at home scoring a team-high 29 points with five rebounds, four assists, two blocks along with a steal. The Warriors now take a commanding 2–0 lead against the Rockets, with Game 3 scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

