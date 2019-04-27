Kevin Durant Posts 50-Point Game in KD12s to Put Away Clippers

Kevin Durant had a big game at just the right time.

With the Golden State Warriors struggling to fend off the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Durant prevented a win-or-go-home situation with a record-book worthy Game 6 performance yesterday.

The baller had a 50-point game — posting 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 three-pointers — as the Warriors put away the Clippers 129-110. His 38 points in the first half were enough to tie for second-most of all-time in the NBA playoffs, falling just one shy of Eric “Sleepy” Floyd’s record 39.

Durant was suited up for the game in his latest Nike signature shoe, the KD12.

Released this month, the shoe is said to be the Swoosh’s most innovative style yet, featuring a full-length Air Zoom Unit stitched directly to the upper to give a more broken-in feel. The sneaker also boasts a Flyknit-constructed tongue for added plushness, perforated padding at the collar for more stability and a lightweight multilayer mesh upper that doesn’t feel stiff.

KD12 in black and white. CREDIT: Nike

The 30-year-old went for the “University Red” colorway of the kicks, which is slated for U.S. release on May 3. The shoe retails (as other KD12 models have) for $150.

The Warriors next will take on the Houston Rockets. The first game of the series is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday; it will be broadcast on ABC.

Watch the video below to go behind the scenes with Durant’s teammate, Stephen Curry.

